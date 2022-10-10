LHT Hits Market Cap of $53,584.72 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $53,584.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00603771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00255454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00067934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001626 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2020. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

