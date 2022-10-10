Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $42.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -391.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.