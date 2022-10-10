Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,178 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 209,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

