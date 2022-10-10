Lion Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $367,751.00 (LION)

Lion Token (LION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Lion Token has a total market capitalization of $367,751.00 and $10,121.00 worth of Lion Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lion Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Lion Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lion Token alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lion Token Token Profile

Lion Token (CRYPTO:LION) is a token. It launched on April 16th, 2021. Lion Token’s total supply is 4,903,340,272 tokens. The Reddit community for Lion Token is https://reddit.com/r/liontokencommunity. Lion Token’s official Twitter account is @liontoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lion Token’s official website is www.liontoken.org.

Lion Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lion Token (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the HECO platform. Lion Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lion Token is 0.00007369 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,585.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liontoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lion Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lion Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lion Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lion Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lion Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.