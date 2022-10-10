LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0007

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $480,171.71 and $608.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps was first traded on November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @liquidappsio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is https://reddit.com/r/liquidapps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps (DAPP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LiquidApps has a current supply of 1,056,939,327.1283 with 709,902,293.7624 in circulation. The last known price of LiquidApps is 0.00068143 USD and is down -25.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,570.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquidapps.io/.”

