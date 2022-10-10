LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $480,171.71 and approximately $608.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps’ launch date was November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is https://reddit.com/r/liquidapps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @liquidappsio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

