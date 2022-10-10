Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Analysts

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,078 shares of company stock worth $67,902. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

