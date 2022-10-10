Lition (LIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.00

Lition (LIT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $46,653.62 and approximately $123.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lition was first traded on January 24th, 2021. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,028 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lition_block and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lition (LIT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Lition has a current supply of 130,039,256.689 with 35,542,028.67 in circulation. The last known price of Lition is 0.00132455 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lition.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

