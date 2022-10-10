Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Director Amrit Paul Singh Gill Purchases 600,000 Shares

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) Director Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,820,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,626.70.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE:LMR opened at C$0.03 on Monday. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
