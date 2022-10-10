Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 98,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,912 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

