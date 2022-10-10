Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

LOW opened at $197.21 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

