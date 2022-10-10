Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

