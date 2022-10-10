Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,601 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.
Insider Activity
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %
PEP opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.