Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

