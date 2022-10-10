Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

MDGL opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.38). Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

