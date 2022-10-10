MaidCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $149,122.00 ($MAID)

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MaidCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidCoin has a total market capitalization of $149,122.00 and $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MaidCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MaidCoin

MaidCoin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. MaidCoin’s official website is www.maidcoin.org. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.