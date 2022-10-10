Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

