Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America cut their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.47.

KLA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $314.16 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

