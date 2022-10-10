Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 637,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 175.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 177,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 113,216 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FCG stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $31.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.