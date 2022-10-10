Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $793,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

