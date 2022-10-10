Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mandiant Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mandiant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mandiant by 33.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Further Reading

