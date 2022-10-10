Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.23 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.60. The firm has a market cap of C$41.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

