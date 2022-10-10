Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

