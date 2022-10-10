Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Lowered to $22.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Marcus Stock Down 0.7 %

MCS stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marcus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Marcus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Stories

