MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Activity at MarketWise
In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673. 22.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
MarketWise Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.26.
MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketWise will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.