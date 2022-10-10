MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at MarketWise

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673. 22.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

MarketWise Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketWise will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

