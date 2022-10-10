Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $386.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $410.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.90.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $320.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.35.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

