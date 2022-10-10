Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $386.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $410.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.90.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.0 %
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $320.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.35.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
