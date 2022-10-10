Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Matterport stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,572,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

