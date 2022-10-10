Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Insider Fraser Gray Buys 3,339 Shares

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Rating) insider Fraser Gray acquired 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £2,237.13 ($2,703.15).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Price Performance

LON:MAV4 opened at GBX 63 ($0.76) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.64. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 alerts:

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

Further Reading

