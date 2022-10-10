Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

