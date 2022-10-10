MContent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $192,595.00 (MCONTENT)

MContent (MCONTENT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MContent token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MContent has traded down 7% against the dollar. MContent has a market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $192,595.00 worth of MContent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About MContent

MCONTENT is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2021. MContent’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. MContent’s official website is about.mcontent.net. MContent’s official Twitter account is @mcontent_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MContent is https://reddit.com/r/mcontent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MContent

According to CryptoCompare, “MContent (MCONTENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MContent has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MContent is 0 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $806,847.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://about.mcontent.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MContent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MContent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MContent using one of the exchanges listed above.

