Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €65.00 ($66.33) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €75.00 ($76.53).
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at 12.74 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of 12.42 and a one year high of 26.98.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
