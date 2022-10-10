MerchDAO Price Tops $0.0271 (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One MerchDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. MerchDAO has a total market cap of $251,847.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MerchDAO

MerchDAO launched on March 27th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @merchdao?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MerchDAO is merchdao.com. The official message board for MerchDAO is medium.com/@merchdao.

Buying and Selling MerchDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO (MRCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MerchDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MerchDAO is 0.0272797 USD and is down -9.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19,684.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://merchdao.com/.”

