Mercor Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90,564.52 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Mercor Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $90,564.52 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mercor Finance

Mercor Finance launched on May 25th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 tokens. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @mercorfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance. The official message board for Mercor Finance is mercorfinance.medium.com.

Mercor Finance Token Trading

