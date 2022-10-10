Mercurial Finance (MER) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Mercurial Finance has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Mercurial Finance has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercurial Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercurial Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mercurial Finance Token Profile

Mercurial Finance’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mercurial Finance is mercurialfi.medium.com. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @mercurialfi. Mercurial Finance’s official website is www.mercurial.finance.

Buying and Selling Mercurial Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial Finance (MER) is a cryptocurrency . Mercurial Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mercurial Finance is 0.01405132 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,368.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mercurial.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercurial Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercurial Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercurial Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercurial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercurial Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.