Metaverse Index Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.18 Million (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Metaverse Index token can now be bought for $33.85 or 0.00173725 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Index has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse Index has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Index Token Profile

Metaverse Index was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 39,602 tokens. The official message board for Metaverse Index is medium.com/indexcoop. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Index is www.tokensets.com/v2/set/0x72e364f2abdc788b7e918bc238b21f109cd634d7.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Index (MVI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metaverse Index has a current supply of 39,602.22521405 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Index is 29.24724802 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,156.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokensets.com/v2/set/0x72e364F2ABdC788b7E918bc238B21f109Cd634D7.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

