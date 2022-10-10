Michael Doak Sells 700 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trupanion Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $51.88 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

