Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $45.00 on Monday. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $52.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

