Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Mineral Resources Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $45.00 on Monday. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $52.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
