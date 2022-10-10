MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $559,388.99 and $16,678.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiniDOGE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About MiniDOGE

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. MiniDOGE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,924,797,246,998 tokens. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @minidogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MiniDOGE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MiniDOGE is 0 USD and is up 10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $19,445.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minidoge.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

