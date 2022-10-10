MiniSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.67 Million (MINI)

MiniSwap (MINI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. MiniSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $32,177.00 worth of MiniSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiniSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MiniSwap has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiniSwap Profile

MiniSwap launched on April 27th, 2020. MiniSwap’s total supply is 149,538,993 tokens. MiniSwap’s official website is www.miniswap.org. The Reddit community for MiniSwap is https://reddit.com/r/miniswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MiniSwap’s official Twitter account is @mini_swap.

Buying and Selling MiniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniSwap (MINI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MiniSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MiniSwap is 0.01640575 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21,993.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.miniswap.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniSwap directly using US dollars.

