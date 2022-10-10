Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Minter Network has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007352 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012933 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009640 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00013003 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2019. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,634,882 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@minterteam. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @minterteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Minter Network (BIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Minter Network has a current supply of 5,783,470,900 with 6,306,386,720 in circulation. The last known price of Minter Network is 0.00053005 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $315.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minter.network/."

