Mission Wealth Management LP Has $868,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $47.02 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

