Mithril Share Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $441,353.00 (MIS)

Mithril Share (MIS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Mithril Share has a total market cap of $441,353.00 and approximately $18,308.00 worth of Mithril Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril Share has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril Share token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mithril Share

Mithril Share was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Mithril Share’s total supply is 1,000,001 tokens. The official website for Mithril Share is mith.cash. Mithril Share’s official message board is mithcash.medium.com. Mithril Share’s official Twitter account is @mithcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithril Share (MIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mithril Share has a current supply of 1,000,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mithril Share is 0.38727396 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,588.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mith.cash/.”

