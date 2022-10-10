MobieCoin (MBX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.34 Million

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MobieCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MobieCoin has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. MobieCoin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MobieCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MobieCoin Profile

MobieCoin’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The official website for MobieCoin is mobiepay.io. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobiepay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobie_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobieCoin’s official message board is medium.com/mobiepay.

MobieCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobieCoin (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MobieCoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MobieCoin is 0.00039703 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,234.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mobiepay.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobieCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.