Modefi Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Million (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Modefi has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $111,593.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi’s launch date was June 9th, 2020. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 tokens. Modefi’s official website is modefi.io. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @modefi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Modefi’s official message board is modefi.medium.com.

Modefi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi (MOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Modefi has a current supply of 22,000,000 with 15,342,020.73352713 in circulation. The last known price of Modefi is 0.23672994 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $74,309.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://modefi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

