Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,779,742. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,213,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,283,000 after buying an additional 70,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

