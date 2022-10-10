Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) CEO Sells $10,018,122.72 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $10,018,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,406,797.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $348.76 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $361.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.48 and its 200-day moving average is $314.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

