Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,786.33.

Mondi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

