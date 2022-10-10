MoonDAO (MOONEY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.25 Million

MoonDAO (MOONEY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. MoonDAO has a total market cap of $12.25 million and $352,896.00 worth of MoonDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonDAO has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One MoonDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MoonDAO Profile

MoonDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2021. MoonDAO’s total supply is 2,609,583,580 tokens. The official website for MoonDAO is moondao.com. MoonDAO’s official Twitter account is @officialmoondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonDAO (MOONEY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MoonDAO has a current supply of 2,609,583,580 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonDAO is 0.00485882 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $231,261.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moondao.com/.”

