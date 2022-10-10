Moonfarm Finance (MFO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37,137.06

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Moonfarm Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonfarm Finance has a market cap of $37,137.06 and approximately $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonfarm Finance has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moonfarm Finance Profile

Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,569,603 tokens. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @moonfarmfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonfarm Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@moonfarmfinance. The official website for Moonfarm Finance is moonfarm.finance.

Moonfarm Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonfarm Finance (MFO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonfarm Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonfarm Finance is 0.02365271 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $261.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonfarm.finance/.”

