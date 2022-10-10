Moonlana Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (MOLA)

Moonlana (MOLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Moonlana has a total market capitalization of $254,911.00 and approximately $10,460.00 worth of Moonlana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonlana has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonlana token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moonlana Profile

Moonlana’s genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Moonlana’s total supply is 4,199,465,102 tokens. Moonlana’s official message board is moonlana.medium.com. The Reddit community for Moonlana is https://reddit.com/r/MoonLana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonlana’s official website is moonlana.com. Moonlana’s official Twitter account is @xmoonlana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonlana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonlana (MOLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Moonlana has a current supply of 4,199,465,102 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonlana is 0.00007303 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,080.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonlana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonlana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonlana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonlana using one of the exchanges listed above.

